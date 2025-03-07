A 34-year-old convicted of pulling out clumps of a woman's hair and biting her hand has been given a suspended prison term.

Danielle McCarthy, with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, was found guilty of the 'wounding' offence on October 14 in 2023.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a woman had been at the defendant's home when she was attacked by her.

She was pulled to the ground and pulled by her hair, some of which came out in clumps. The defendant had also bitten her hand which required several hospital visits.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant had not attended the earlier contest at which she was convicted of the charge.

He said the defendant maintains her case that she had no knowledge of the offence and does not accept it.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter" as the victim suffered "significant injuries".

The defendant was given a seven months prison term, suspended for two years, and was made the subject of a one-year Restraining Order.