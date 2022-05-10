Suspended prison term for Ballymena man

Kurtis Mitchell (28), with an address listed as Larne Road in the town, damaged a front door on June 11 last year.

Sentencing had been deferred since last November.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, this week, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been at a “real risk” of going to jail.

editorial image

However, there had been no further offending and the defendant had engaged positively with Probation and the Community Addictions Team.

A defence barrister said “everything is certainly on the right track” for the defendant.