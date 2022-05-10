Loading...

Suspended prison term for Ballymena man

A BALLYMENA man has been given a four months prison term, suspended for a year, for causing criminal damage.

By court reporter
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:47 pm

Kurtis Mitchell (28), with an address listed as Larne Road in the town, damaged a front door on June 11 last year.

Sentencing had been deferred since last November.

Speaking at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, this week, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been at a “real risk” of going to jail.

However, there had been no further offending and the defendant had engaged positively with Probation and the Community Addictions Team.

A defence barrister said “everything is certainly on the right track” for the defendant.

The court heard the defendant had previous suspended sentences.