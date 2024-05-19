Suspended prison term for Ballymena man caught driving whilst disqualified following funeral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist caught driving a Mercedes car whilst disqualified claimed he was only moving the vehicle to park it after another person wasn't in a "fit state" to drive, having been at a reception in a bar following a funeral.

Colin Balmer (34), with an address listed as Hugomont Mews in Ballymena, admitted driving whilst banned and using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena on February 3 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 16 that the defendant had been sentenced recently for similar offences.

The lawyer said the February 3 offence "pre-dates a suspended sentence, Community Service and Probation Orders which were imposed upon him at this court (in April) for similar offences".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 37 previous convictions and told Balmer: "The only thing saving you from immediate custody today is the fact that you appeared recently and received a suspended sentence and a Combination Order. Were it not for that I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison.

"Court Orders are there for a purpose - there is an element of punishment and there is an element to protect the public - so if you breach this Order again I will have little or no hesitation in sending you straight to prison".