Suspended prison term for Ballymena man caught driving whilst disqualified following funeral
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colin Balmer (34), with an address listed as Hugomont Mews in Ballymena, admitted driving whilst banned and using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena on February 3 this year.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 16 that the defendant had been sentenced recently for similar offences.
The lawyer said the February 3 offence "pre-dates a suspended sentence, Community Service and Probation Orders which were imposed upon him at this court (in April) for similar offences".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 37 previous convictions and told Balmer: "The only thing saving you from immediate custody today is the fact that you appeared recently and received a suspended sentence and a Combination Order. Were it not for that I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison.
"Court Orders are there for a purpose - there is an element of punishment and there is an element to protect the public - so if you breach this Order again I will have little or no hesitation in sending you straight to prison".
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, and was banned from driving for three years.