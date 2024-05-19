Suspended prison term for Ballymena man caught driving whilst disqualified following funeral

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th May 2024, 10:29 BST
A motorist caught driving a Mercedes car whilst disqualified claimed he was only moving the vehicle to park it after another person wasn't in a "fit state" to drive, having been at a reception in a bar following a funeral.

Colin Balmer (34), with an address listed as Hugomont Mews in Ballymena, admitted driving whilst banned and using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena on February 3 this year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 16 that the defendant had been sentenced recently for similar offences.

The lawyer said the February 3 offence "pre-dates a suspended sentence, Community Service and Probation Orders which were imposed upon him at this court (in April) for similar offences".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 37 previous convictions and told Balmer: "The only thing saving you from immediate custody today is the fact that you appeared recently and received a suspended sentence and a Combination Order. Were it not for that I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison.

"Court Orders are there for a purpose - there is an element of punishment and there is an element to protect the public - so if you breach this Order again I will have little or no hesitation in sending you straight to prison".

The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, and was banned from driving for three years.