A judge has handed down a suspended prison term to a woman who committed a "nasty" fraud offence.

B rooklyn Corry (24), of Montgomery Drive in Lisburn, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on 11 charges of fraud by false representation which involved spending a total of £77 last July after obtaining bank details.

The defendant had been staying with a woman in Antrim town and Corry had added the woman's debit card information onto an Apple Pay wallet on a smartphone.

Corry had then used the woman's debit information to make 11 transactions in the Lisburn area including at Primark, Poundland and a garage.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence barrister claimed the defendant, who had a record, had been "doing some housework for a friend" and after a promise of payment had been "reneged on," Corry then "very foolishly" decided to take the Apple Pay details, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "nasty type of offence" as the defendant had "abused" an "element of trust".