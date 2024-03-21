Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam William Gault, of Wesley Place, Bessbrook, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing.

Sentencing had been deferred from August last year to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble and Tuesday's court heard he had not re-offended.

A prosecutor told the earlier court police were called to the airport terminal building at 2.35am on June 3, 2023. The court heard there had been an allegation of assault but the alleged victim did not wish to pursue a complaint.

Gault was intoxicated and became abusive to police. He was shouting and swearing; he could not sit up straight; his eyes were glazed and he smelt of liquor.

He initially refused to give details to police but was subsequently identified. He was warned about his behaviour but continued to shout and swear. When arrested he told police: "I hope you all get shot."

A defence lawyer told the court last year the defendant had no memory of the incidents due to alcohol mixing with medication. She said the defendant had been under stress due to the "last minute notice" of a flight and trying to arrange "alternative care" for his mother.

Gault, who had 71 previous convictions, apologised for the airport incident, the lawyer said.

At court last summer, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's behaviour had been "unacceptable" but he said he would defer sentencing for six months to give him a "chance to prove himself".

At court this week, a defence lawyer said health difficulties had been a "wake-up call" for Gault and he has "abstained from alcohol and intends to never drink again".