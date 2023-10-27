A man who said he was given a fake passport in Turkey to get to the UK after claiming his life was at risk in Iran has been given a three months prison term, suspended for three years, after pleading guilty to possessing a false identity document.

The man who gave his name as Mohammad Tavakoli (25), had a fake 'Bulgarian' passport on October 10 this year. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison, where he had been on remand.

The defendant had attempted to fly out of Belfast International Airport to Stansted Airport in England on October 10 this year and presented a Bulgarian passport containing his photograph but which was in the name of another person.

The defendant said he was "provided with a passport after he had his photo taken at a premises in Istanbul where the numerous passports of various nationalities were being produced. He stated he was told this was where British people sold their passports".

He said he had flown from Istanbul to Dublin and then he got a bus to Belfast as he was seeking to go to London where he had relatives. The defendant said he is Iranian and the court heard he lodged an asylum application when he was stopped at Belfast airport.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was a mechanical engineer who was "politically active" in Iran and "had to flee".

The court heard payment had been made for the defendant to be "smuggled across the border into Turkey" where he then used a passport to go to Dublin and then to Belfast with the intention of going to London "where he has family".

The lawyer said when the defendant made an asylum claim he presented "evidence" to the Home Office that he "has been arrested and tortured whenever he was in Iran". The solicitor said it was a "very drastic step" for the defendant to leave Iran.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Any breach of these provisions are serious because there needs to be control in relation to those who use passports and they have to be valid documents.