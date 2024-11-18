Suspended prison term for man who assaulted two men at a social club in Larne

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been given a suspended jail term for assaulting two men at a social club in Larne.

Reece McRandal (22), with an address given as Loughanhill Park in Coleraine, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on September 24, 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that in the early hours of September 24 police attended a "social club in Larne regarding the report of a fight outside".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prosecutor said one of the injured parties, a barman, said two "patrons" had attacked another person and he was assaulted when he tried to intervene.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the barman "alleged that McRandal had headbutted him causing his nose to bleed".

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

The other injured party said that whilst drinking at the bar he was assaulted and needed five stitches at hospital to a head wound.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record. He said the defendant has moved from Larne to Coleraine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The solicitor said the defendant had been in the bar with two females and "words were exchanged with this other male customer and unfortunately a fight broke out".

The lawyer said McRandal had also ended up hospital.

The defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice