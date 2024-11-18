Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been given a suspended jail term for assaulting two men at a social club in Larne.

Reece McRandal (22), with an address given as Loughanhill Park in Coleraine, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on September 24, 2022.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that in the early hours of September 24 police attended a "social club in Larne regarding the report of a fight outside".

The prosecutor said one of the injured parties, a barman, said two "patrons" had attacked another person and he was assaulted when he tried to intervene.

The prosecutor said the barman "alleged that McRandal had headbutted him causing his nose to bleed".

The other injured party said that whilst drinking at the bar he was assaulted and needed five stitches at hospital to a head wound.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record. He said the defendant has moved from Larne to Coleraine.

The solicitor said the defendant had been in the bar with two females and "words were exchanged with this other male customer and unfortunately a fight broke out".

The lawyer said McRandal had also ended up hospital.

The defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.