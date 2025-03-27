Suspended prison term for man who breached border controls after flying to Belfast from Corfu

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who breached border controls at Belfast International Airport after a flight from Corfu by failing to provide a passcode for a mobile phone has been given a two months prison sentence, suspended for three years.

John Reid (50), of Earlscourt Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge that he 'wilfully obstructed, or sought to frustrate, a search or examination' on September 19 last year.

A prosecutor said when the defendant's passport was being checked it was "noted that he was trying to pass" a mobile phone to another person. Police then asked him for the passcode for the phone.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Belfast International Airport. Image: Googleplaceholder image
Belfast International Airport. Image: Google

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was initially able to open the phone by facial recognition but after the phone locked he "could not remember his passcode".

The lawyer said the defendant said he did not co-operate with Probation because "it is too intrusive".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said as the defendant had "declined" to speak to Probation he could not give a community-based Order and instead gave the defendant, who had a record, a suspended sentence.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice