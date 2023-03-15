A man who pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by deleting his internet history, claimed he wasn't aware he was not to do so but his computer had been 'running slowly'.

Arron Tkaczyk (27), with an address listed as The Cedars in Antrim town, committed the offence on October 18 last year when, 'without reasonable excuse,' he deleted his internet use history.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said the defendant is a registered sex offender subject to notification requirements and also has a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, issued in 2021 with an end date of August 31, 2026. As part of the prohibition, the defendant must not delete his internet history.

Last October, police checked the defendant's "home PC and discovered that the internet usage history had been deleted" and when interviewed, Tkaczyk admitted deleting the history "on his own PC but said that he wasn't really aware of the conditions that applied to him at the time", the prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said the defendant said the computer had been "running slowly".

A defence barrister said the majority of the defendant's criminal record was committed when Tkaczyk was in a "state of inebriation".

The lawyer said the defendant had "battled a chronic alcohol addiction for many, many years" but his alcohol misuse has "substantially been tempered" and Probation is "going immensely well".

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said a report said the defendant was "engaging very well" with Probation and there had been a "very considerable change in his use and abuse of alcohol".

