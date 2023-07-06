Brian Gerard Mongan (37), of Brians Well Grove in the Poleglass area, committed the offence on March 27 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, three generators - each worth £35,000 - were stolen "from a company in Trafford Park in Manchester" in February this year and two were located at "traveller sites" in England.

The owner of the generators brought in private investigators who believed the third was being sold in Northern Ireland.

Ballymena courthouse. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The investigators contacted an "advertiser" and attended an address at Nutts' Corner and were shown the generator by the defendant who had it in a storage unit. It was confirmed to be the stolen item.

The defendant "fled" in a vehicle and was stopped by police. Police seized the generator and returned it to its owner.

When interviewed, the defendant said he was "completely unaware" the generator had been stolen and he had been holding it in a storage unit for a person and was showing it to prospective buyers but had "no part in its attempted sale".

A defence barrister said the generator was advertised at a price of "£6,000". He said there was "no evidence whatsoever" linking the defendant to the theft of the generator.

The lawyer said he would describe Mongan as a "settled member of the travelling community". The barrister claimed the defendant had been used as a "pawn".

The court heard former DUP leader Edwin Poots, an Assembly Member in South Belfast, was among those who had written a reference for the defendant.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I see Mr Edwin Poots MLA has written a reference for the defendant. Was Mr Poots fully aware of the facts of the case before he penned the reference?" The defence lawyer replied: "Yes."

The lawyer said the references and a Probation report showed the defendant was a man who is "held in high esteem" in the community and helps people at a Community Centre.

The barrister said the defendant had been "struggling for cash" and had been offered some money to hold the generator.

Judge Broderick told Mongan: "This is a serious matter. This was a high value item. This generator was worth £35,000 and the fact it was being advertised for sale at £6,000 was a considerable under value and should have alerted you that this was a stolen item.

"Just because you are not the person who stole it doesn't make you any less culpable because you are an important part of this criminal enterprise."

