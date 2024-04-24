Suspended prison term for man who put his mum (70) in fear of being headbutted when asked to turn music down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexander Lennon, with an address listed as Rathglynn in Antrim town, admitted charges of assault and breaching a Restraining Order on March 19 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, was told that when asked to turn down music he was playing at 8am the defendant told his mother to "F off", a prosecutor said, "and he threw his head towards her and feared she was going to be headbutted".
The court heard the defendant's mother is "profoundly deaf". The defendant had a previous record for assaulting his mum.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been in custody since March 19. "He had drink taken at the time and can't recall a great deal about it. He has mental health issues," said the lawyer.
The solicitor said "thankfully there was no physical contact but he does accept the facts. He did not intend any harm to his mother".
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defendant: "Your mother is extremely vulnerable who can only communicate by way of sign language. She is elderly and is not in the best of health. This has to stop."
A three-year Restraining Order was also put in place and the defendant is banned from going within 500 metres of his mother's home.