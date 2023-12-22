A Larne man who sexually assaulted a woman in an aisle in a shop in the town has been given a six months prison term, suspended for three years, and has been put on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years.

Robert James Christie (43), of Lower Waterloo Road, committed the offence on June 1 in 2022 when he also stole earphones worth £25 from the shop. A prosecutor told an earlier court the defendant had "grabbed" a woman "by the breast".

A description of a suspect was circulated and police found Christie at Broadway in Larne where he was "heavily intoxicated and under the influence of drugs". The defendant had contested the sexual assault charge but was convicted.

A defence barrister told the earlier court that CCTV showed the defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and whilst behind the woman he put his "arm over her shoulder and then you see his hand touch the very top of her breast".

Sentencing was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In other incidents, on August 19, 2021, Christie was in possession of cannabis which had "fallen from the defendant's trouser leg". On April 22 last year he was in possession of a knife at Main Street in Larne.

He was also charged with assault and possessing a knife on June 13, 2022 and on June 18 this year he was disorderly in Larne. The earlier court heard Christie described as a "chronic alcoholic" but that there had been a "significant turnaround" in his life.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the previous court it was a "serious" matter to sexually assault a shop customer.

