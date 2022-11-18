Philip Dawson (38), of Rectory Fields, also made improper use of a public communications network on the same day - in January last year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Dawson threatened to release "images" of the woman.
He also said he would bring a knife to the woman's house.
He also threatened to strangle her, whilst saying: 'I would love to see every last inch of breath be ended out of you.'
Dawson made other threats and added: 'I will kill you.'
The court heard the woman was left "badly shaken".
A defence barrister said the facts were "ugly" and there had been an "audio recording".