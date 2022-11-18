A man with a Broughshane address who threatened to kill a woman has been given an eight months prison term, suspended for two years.

Philip Dawson (38), of Rectory Fields, also made improper use of a public communications network on the same day - in January last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Dawson threatened to release "images" of the woman.

He also said he would bring a knife to the woman's house.

Editorial image.

He also threatened to strangle her, whilst saying: 'I would love to see every last inch of breath be ended out of you.'

Dawson made other threats and added: 'I will kill you.'

Advertisement

The court heard the woman was left "badly shaken".