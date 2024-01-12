A man who punched another motorist in the face in a 'road rage' attack, has been given a suspended prison term and ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex McGregor (38), of Whitesides Road near Ballymena, admitted an assault which happened on July 29, 2022.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, a prosecutor said a man had been driving when he saw a Seat Leon "tailgating" him. The vehicle had attempted to overtake him at a "red light" and when the man continued on and parked his car at a shop at Martinstown near Ballymena, the defendant parked directly behind him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGregor approached the other vehicle, opening the door, and punched the driver on the face. The 21-year-old driver suffered redness to his cheek and pain and swelling to the side of his face.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant then returned to his own car and left the area. The incident was captured on CCTV and police tracked down McGregor.

Footage of the incident was shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick. Judge Broderick said the defendant, who had a previous record, had a "propensity for violence".

The judge told McGregor: "I have watched the footage and it is totally appalling what you did. This vehicle had stopped. It is described as 'road rage', you basically walked up, opened the door, and punched the person in the face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And it is not the first time you have assaulted somebody. You have got 37 previous convictions for assaulting police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"The only thing saving you from prison is the timeline. This offence occurred in July '22. You appeared at court in March '23 and were given a custodial sentence and had this matter been dealt with at the same time then it probably would have formed part of that sentence so for that reason only I am going to impose a suspended prison sentence."