Suspended prison term for woman who stole £715 worth of perfume from duty-free shop at Belfast International Airport
Winifred Galbraith (37), of Woodside Park near Coventry, committed theft on February 22 this year.
A prosecutor told the Magistrates Court in Ballymena, the goods were recovered at the airport from the defendant, who had a record, and she made full admissions.
Two bottles of Tom Ford perfume were stolen and when police viewed CCTV the defendant was seen hiding them under her coat and leaving without making payment.
Police then found her in another part of the airport and another six bottles of perfume were found and all were returned.
The defendant had been visiting a family member at a hospital in Belfast at the time, a defence lawyer said. The solicitor said all the stolen items were recovered and the defendant wished to apologise.
He said the defendant didn't know "what came over" her but at the time she was in a "distressed state" and had been "taking regular visits back to the province because her father is still in the Royal Victoria Hospital. He had been in intensive care for some 35 days before that."
The solicitor said the defendant had acted "impulsively" and it had been a "spur of the moment opportunist" offence at the airport.
The lawyer said the defendant had a record from seven years ago at Newry Court relating to "handbags".