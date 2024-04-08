Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winifred Galbraith (37), of Woodside Park near Coventry, committed theft on February 22 this year.

A prosecutor told the Magistrates Court in Ballymena, the goods were recovered at the airport from the defendant, who had a record, and she made full admissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two bottles of Tom Ford perfume were stolen and when police viewed CCTV the defendant was seen hiding them under her coat and leaving without making payment.

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

Police then found her in another part of the airport and another six bottles of perfume were found and all were returned.

The defendant had been visiting a family member at a hospital in Belfast at the time, a defence lawyer said. The solicitor said all the stolen items were recovered and the defendant wished to apologise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant didn't know "what came over" her but at the time she was in a "distressed state" and had been "taking regular visits back to the province because her father is still in the Royal Victoria Hospital. He had been in intensive care for some 35 days before that."

The solicitor said the defendant had acted "impulsively" and it had been a "spur of the moment opportunist" offence at the airport.