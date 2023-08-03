Register
Suspended sentence for Bellaghy man who made ‘fist gesture’ at ex-wife

A Bellaghy man who made a fist gesture at his ex-wife in breach of a non-molestation order, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Andrew Mulholland, aged 66, from Ballymacombs Road, admitted breaching the court order on two occasions between April 6-9 this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also granted a prosecution application for a three-year restraining order against the defendant.

She warned Mulholland that any breaches of the order would result in him being brought back to court and a term of imprisonment imposed.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting council said on April 6, the defendant had approached the complainant and asked for a pair of boots out of the house, before shouting “I shall be back in the house before Easter.”

The lawyer said on April 9, Mulholland waved through the window at his grandchildren before making a fist gesture under the blind towards the victim, and attempted to open the door which was locked.

Counsel said the incident was videoed. In interview, the defendant denied making a fist gesture and said he was only waving at the grandchildren in a joking way.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said Mulholland accepted the breaches and there has been nothing further.

Mr Ballentine said it was an unusual situation in that the defendant lived in a caravan close to the house. He described it as “sad” in that the couple had been married for over 30 years and the defendant has been living with the consequences. Mr Ballentine added that he was now “fully aware” of the importance of the non-molestation order.