A 63-year-old Ballymena man convicted of sexual assault for "pushing his groin" against a woman has been given a five months jail term, suspended for three years.

Trevor Ashcroft, with an address listed on the charge sheet as Braid Court in the town, committed the offence on October 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, on August 23 last year he breached a non-molestation order by going within 100 metres of another woman's home in Ballymena where he called her a "b**tard" and a “f**king cow".

The court heard the defendant had contested the sexual assault charge, denying the touching was sexual, but he had been convicted.

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse

A prosecutor said the complainant said Ashcroft had "pressed his body up against her's, pinning her to the wall, as she tried to get past him".

The court heard the woman told him to stop as he was "hurting" her but he "just laughed" and said: "What?".

When interviewed by police, the defendant admitted putting his arms around her but denied it was "sexual".

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a "learning disability".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Ashcroft had seven previous suspended sentences.

He said he appreciated the defendant maintains his innocence regarding the sexual assault but the judge said he was satisfied that at the contest the complainant had given "credible and reliable evidence".