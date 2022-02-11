Suspended sentence for man convicted of harassment and ‘impersonating a police officer’

Ryan Corry (41), with an address near Broughshane, had denied the charges but was recently found guilty after a court contest.

The particulars of the ‘police officer’ charge were that Corry ‘with intent to deceive, impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member’.

The charges relate to May, 2021.

The defendant was back in court on Thursday for sentencing.

A prosecutor told Thursday’s court that last May a school principal reported to police that Corry’s “behaviour was concerning and that he had been falsely accused of having an affair with the defendant’s ex-wife”.

The court heard emails had been sent by Corry which included “reference to this alleged affair”.

The prosecutor continued: “The principal made it clear to police that it was very distressing and alarming and could ruin his reputation as a principal of a primary school”.

The prosecutor further told the court: “He then reported to police that he told the defendant that he wanted no involvement in his current domestic dispute, however, the defendant ignored this and continued to email the injured party regarding his domestic situation.”

The court also heard Corry had also emailed the primary school’s “Board of Governors”.

The prosecutor said: “Throughout these emails he mentioned the alleged ‘inappropriate relationship between the principal and his ex-wife’.”

The court heard that in the emails the defendant “called himself a police officer serving in the PSNI” and “in emails he offers advice as a police officer despite the fact that he is not a serving police officer”.

The prosecutor said Corry was arrested for ‘harassment’ and ‘impersonating a police officer’.

The court heard the defendant had a previous record.

The defendant was in court as a defence barrister said the current case had recently been contested.

The lawyer said the judge’s “summing up of the case was that a lot of the evidence wasn’t black and white but Your Worship accepted, also, the credibility of the prosecution witnesses”.

The lawyer said the Judge had observed that the defendant had “lacked insight and objective analysis”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Sadly, that has shown through in the Pre-Sentence Report” and added: “So it is not just me who thinks he lacks insight, it is also the view of the Probation Officer”.

The defence barrister said that whilst Corry “respects” the decision of the court the defendant had not accepted “the finding of the court” regarding the guilty verdict.

Judge Broderick said: “The allegation was, wholly erroneously, that the victim in this case was having a relationship with his wife which I held was not substantiated by the evidence”.

The judge said Corry was “in denial essentially” regarding the matters he was convicted of.

The defence lawyer told the court: “His instructions are that he is not guilty of these offences”. The barrister said the death of the defendant’s father four years ago “seems to have triggered acute mental health problems”. The lawyer added that Corry’s “marriage then broke up prior to this case”. The barrister said the defendant is in “great financial difficulties”. The lawyer said Corry had “problems in his life” and probably could benefit from “some statutory intervention” but the judge said the defendant had to “accept there is a problem and while he continues to deny there is a problem I can’t see any resolution to his issues”.

The judge said he would “leave something hanging over his head to act as an incentive not to do it again”.

The judge told Corry: “These are serous offences”.

Judge Broderick said the “conduct of harassment” would have caused the injured party “considerable concern and distress”.

The judge said it was in the context of “somebody who has virtually no criminal record”.

He handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years; along with a two year Restraining Order.