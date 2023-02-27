Richard Lynn (42), with an address listed as Upper Princes Street, committed offences on December 10, 2021.
A prosecutor said the defendant had been at the pub with his partner and also present were another female patron and a female employee.
Following a "verbal exchange" the defendant, who had a previous record, pulled the female patron to the ground "by her hair" and she suffered a fractured finger.
The bar worker attempted to intervene and was struck to the face.
A defence barrister said there were four people in the bar in a "lock-in style situation".
The lawyer said: "I'm trying to deal with this issue within the proper confines of my professional role in the case and not to speak ill of other persons connected to this. Something very specific happened in that bar and it caused this incident."
The barrister said Lynn was the victim of a "violent assault" as he was walking home from the bar and he also "received a threat from a paramilitary-type organisation saying that he had 24 hours to leave Ballymena. He did and he hasn't been back".