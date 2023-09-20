Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Suspended sentence for man who breached Prevention Order at hotel

A man who admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by staying overnight at a hotel in County Antrim in September last year without prior approval of his Designated Risk Manager, has been given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

William Nigel Givens (30), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Randalstown, had the case mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A previous court heard that after being released from prison the defendant stayed at the hotel.

Sentencing had been deferred in March this year with conditions that Givens was not to re-offend and he had to engage with Probation and prison release licence conditions.

Most Popular

Now, a court, on September 12, heard there had been no re-offending and there had been engagement with Probation and licence conditions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order is a "serious matter and could quite readily attract an immediate custodial sentence".