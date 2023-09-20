A man who admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by staying overnight at a hotel in County Antrim in September last year without prior approval of his Designated Risk Manager, has been given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

William Nigel Givens (30), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Randalstown, had the case mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A previous court heard that after being released from prison the defendant stayed at the hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sentencing had been deferred in March this year with conditions that Givens was not to re-offend and he had to engage with Probation and prison release licence conditions.

Now, a court, on September 12, heard there had been no re-offending and there had been engagement with Probation and licence conditions.