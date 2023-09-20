Suspended sentence for man who breached Prevention Order at hotel
William Nigel Givens (30), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Randalstown, had the case mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A previous court heard that after being released from prison the defendant stayed at the hotel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sentencing had been deferred in March this year with conditions that Givens was not to re-offend and he had to engage with Probation and prison release licence conditions.
Now, a court, on September 12, heard there had been no re-offending and there had been engagement with Probation and licence conditions.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order is a "serious matter and could quite readily attract an immediate custodial sentence".