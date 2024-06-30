Suspended sentence for motorist (71) in court for fifth drink driving offence
William John McErlean, of Riverside at Portglenone, was at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 27 in connection with driving with excess alcohol in County Antrim in April this year.
He pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police had received a report of a van being "driven erratically" and when officers spoke to the defendant he "appeared to be incoherent and unable to follow simple instructions and smelt of intoxicating liquor".
He had an alcohol in breath reading of 70 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said the defendant was "remorseful".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's fifth drink driving conviction with the previous entries being in 2014, 2013, 2008 and 1993.
The judge said he had been considering jailing McErlean and told him: "I don't know if you understand how dangerous it is to get behind the wheel of a car intoxicated.
"Not only do you pose a risk to yourself but equally, if not more importantly, you pose a risk to other people, road users and pedestrians".
Judge Broderick said the only thing saving the defendant from going to prison straight away was that it was 10 years since the last offence.
He told the defendant: "You should consider this as your very last chance".
McErlean was given a six months prison term, suspended three years; he was banned from driving for five years and will then have to re-sit a driving test if he wishes to get back on the road.