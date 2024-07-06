Suspended sentence for patient who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
A patient who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has received a suspended jail sentence.

Anthony McErlean (54), of Tresna Park in Randalstown, also assaulted a police officer on the same day - January 9 this year. He kicked the officer on the arm in a police vehicle.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant was verbally abusive towards hospital staff and was also shouting and swearing.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was genuinely regretful.

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

He said the breakdown of a relationship had sent him into a "spiral" and he had "turned to the bottle" after being off drink for several years.

The defendant had an "extremely poor recollection" of what happened at the hospital.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said due to health issues the defendant was not suitable for a community order.

He said it was "not uncommon" for those who are disorderly in hospitals to be jailed.

The judge said that should be "particularly relevant" to the defendant who, because of health issues, "has benefited from the care and attention and dedication of NHS staff".

The judge continued: "So for you then to turn up in the A&E Department and to cause disruption is particularly unfortunate".

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years.