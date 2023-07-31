A man with 138 previous convictions has been given a suspended jail sentence for shoplifting.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Gary Cooper (56), of Glenmore Street in Belfast, took items worth £424 from Homebase in Antrim town on April 13, 2021.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "atrocious record for theft and shoplifting".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Handing down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, the judge said the defendant could "consider yourself very lucky" not to be jailed.