A man with 138 previous convictions has been given a suspended jail sentence for shoplifting.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 19:25 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Gary Cooper (56), of Glenmore Street in Belfast, took items worth £424 from Homebase in Antrim town on April 13, 2021.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "atrocious record for theft and shoplifting".

Handing down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, the judge said the defendant could "consider yourself very lucky" not to be jailed.

Taking account of the defendant's "limited income," the judge ordered Cooper to pay back £207 towards the cost of the items he had stolen.