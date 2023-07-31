Gary Cooper (56), of Glenmore Street in Belfast, took items worth £424 from Homebase in Antrim town on April 13, 2021.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had an "atrocious record for theft and shoplifting".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Handing down a six months prison term, suspended for three years, the judge said the defendant could "consider yourself very lucky" not to be jailed.
Taking account of the defendant's "limited income," the judge ordered Cooper to pay back £207 towards the cost of the items he had stolen.