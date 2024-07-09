'Suspicious exchange' between scrambler rider and occupants of BMW led to police seizing cocaine, Craigavon court hears
Lee Adam George Ritchie, aged 26, from Avon House, Thomas Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possession of the Class A controlled drug, cocaine.
Ritchie’s lawyer said his client was pleading guilty to the charge.
A Prosecutor told the court that on April 24 this year at around 7.30pm police observed a “suspicious exchange” between a male on a scrambler bike and the occupants of a blue BMW.
"Police approached the blue car and the occupants were nervous. Police could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle. So they informed the occupants that they were being detained for a search.
"When they searched they removed two bags of cocaine which were down the front of the defendant’s trousers. He handed them to police. It was one gram with a street value of £80,” she said.
Defence solicitor Mr Philip Reid said his client lives with his mother and works at Moy Park. He said it was a small amount of drugs which his client admitted from the outset. “It was for his own personal use," he said, adding his client had a previous conviction in 2016.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “First as a warning Mr Ritchie, if you are ever convicted of another drugs offence it is the last time you will see a financial penalty from the court.”
He said he would impose a financial penalty but more than the one he got in 2016 and fined him £300 plus the Offender Levy of £15.