Loading...

Suspicious object discovered at Finaghy

Police are currently in attendance at Finaghy train station, Finaghy Road North following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

By Darryl Armitage
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 3:42 pm

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are no further details at this stage.

The incident at Finaghy Road North. Picture: Northern Ireland World staff

Pictures by PressEye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2022 The scene at Finaghy Road north, south Belfast, where police an ATO are attending a security alert. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2022 The scene at Finaghy Road north, south Belfast, where police an ATO are attending a security alert. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2022 The scene at Finaghy Road north, south Belfast, where police an ATO are attending a security alert. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye