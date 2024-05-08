Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Gillespie (43), now with an address given as Clon Elagh in Derry/Londonderry, committed offences last November when he lived at Priory Gardens in Larne. The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 7, for sentencing.

At a previous court contest he was convicted of charges of possessing an offensive weapon - 'a 2.5 foot sword' - as an offensive weapon. He had denied the accusations but was found guilty of all the charges he faced including making a threat to kill and two assaults.

A woman had told the contested hearing she lived next door to the defendant at Priory Gardens and after banging on a wall came from Gillespie's home in the early hours of the morning she had watched her partner leave her home at 5.50am to go to work.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

She saw Gillespie "running" from his property and he was "holding some big thing above (her partner's) head like a big sword" which she described as a Samurai sword.

She told the court Gillespie then ran towards her and kept the sword down facing the ground but swore at her. She said she was left a "nervous wreck" and phoned police.

The man had told the previous court the defendant "came running out with his face covered, a hoodie on and a pair of shorts, with a sword in his hand. He shouted: 'You f**king b**tard'."

He said Gillespie asked him about an alleged incident which Gillespie claimed happened at the defendant's home.

The man added: "He ran after me. He was about four or five feet away. He had the sword above his head and I put my left hand up above my head in case he brought the sword down. I believed he was going to kill me."

He told the defendant to "wise up" and denied having any role in the alleged incident Gillespie claimed had happened.

The man added: "He went like he was going to use it (the sword) but he didn't. I just pleaded with him to wise up." The man said he was "that by himself" with what had happened.

The man said the defendant had come out of his bungalow "like a madman" and added: "He ran out of the house with a sword above his head."

The defendant had been using crutches in court but the man claimed the defendant "doesn't need crutches" and only uses them "when it suits him".

The court heard police found a sword wrapped up in a rug in the defendant's home.

Giving evidence to the court, Gillespie had said he uses walking aids and added: "I can't run."

He said he had spoken to the man but denied approaching him with a sword. He claimed the sword was planted in his home to try and get him into trouble.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had convicted the defendant of the charges saying he was "entirely satisfied" the prosecution witnesses had given "credible and reliable evidence".

He continued: "I am not so satisfied the defendant has given me a truthful account."

The judge added: "The sword was found in his property. The suggestion that it was planted there, I find without any foundation whatsoever. I am satisfied the prosecution have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. I'm satisfied that all the evidence of the various offences are proved and I convict him."

The court heard the defendant had a previous record. The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, a defence barrister said the defendant has a number of health difficulties.

Judge Broderick told Gillespie the behaviour had been "concerning" and "the fear that was experienced by your neighbours".

"I am satisfied that you had approached them with quite a large sword and they would have been extremely fearful of what could have happened had you used that sword to attack them."