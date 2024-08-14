Syrian refugee caught speeding at 105mph was on way to hospital to 'act as interpreter'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Syrian refugee caught speeding at 105mph was rushing to hospital to act as an interpreter for family members, a court was told.

Louay Adulkarim Almohamad (18), of Addison Park, Lisburn, was restricted to 45mph after passing his test in November last year.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard he was detected doing 105mph in a Ford Focus in a 70mph zone near Randalstown around 9.30pm on June 8 this year. There were no R plates displayed on the car.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was a "Syrian refugee" whose family have been here for six years.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The lawyer said the defendant had never been in trouble with police and is due to start college next month. The defendant works part-time in a fast food outlet, the solicitor said.

On June 8, the lawyer said, the defendant had received a phone call from his father, "who has no English whatsoever," and was told his sister needed to go to hospital.

The solicitor said the defendant's dad asked him to come to the hospital "for the purposes of interpreting".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said such a speed would be be high for an experienced driver but it was "dangerously high" for an inexperienced motorist.

"Thankfully there was no accident," said the judge.

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £200.