Six Etizolam tablets fell from a man's underwear at Antrim PSNI Station after he had been arrested.

Kurtis Mitchell (29), with an address at Devenagh Way, Ballymena, admitted possessing Class C drugs on August 21 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was recently jailed for four months at Antrim Crown Court in relation to a drugs case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Mitchell had made "serious efforts" to get off drugs.

Editorial image