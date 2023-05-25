A motorist tailgated another driver through a barrier in a bid to avoid paying a £30 parking fee at Belfast International Airport but was caught via CCTV

Gary Cathal Kelly (33), of Quiggery Meadows in Tattyreagh near Omagh, admitted a charge of making off without paying on June 30, 2021.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had "taken a chance by going under the barrier" which had been a "very foolish mistake".

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked: "Why not just pay his car parking like everyone else? It is going to be more expensive now."

