Tailgating motorist tried to avoid parking fee at Belfast International Airport

A motorist tailgated another driver through a barrier in a bid to avoid paying a £30 parking fee at Belfast International Airport but was caught via CCTV
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 12:11 BST

Gary Cathal Kelly (33), of Quiggery Meadows in Tattyreagh near Omagh, admitted a charge of making off without paying on June 30, 2021.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had "taken a chance by going under the barrier" which had been a "very foolish mistake".

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked: "Why not just pay his car parking like everyone else? It is going to be more expensive now."

Belfast International Airport. Image by GoogleBelfast International Airport. Image by Google
Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

The defendant was fined £100 and also has to pay a £15 offender levy along with restitution of £30.