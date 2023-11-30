‘Take that body armour off and fight me. I am a warrior' Craigavon man said to PSNI, court is told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gary McKenna, aged 45, from Ardowen, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour.
-
-
McKenna’s lawyer Gavyn Cairns said his client appeared before the court on a deferred sentence by District Judge Bernie Kelly who sought an up-dated report from Probation under the criteria not to take alcohol and ‘to behave himself’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the report said that while McKenna had no memory of the offence he acknowledged he had been ‘an idiot with drink in him’. “He said he regrets his actions. The report author spoke to the defendant’s key worker who said he had been engaging since August, attending four out of six appointments.
He expressed a desire to curb his cravings for alcohol,” said the deputy district judge who added that the report suggested McKenna’s likelihood of reoffending is ‘medium’.
A prosecutor told the court that on Sunday, August 6 this year, at around 11.40pm, police received a report of a man in Moyraverty Court, Craigavon who “appeared at a resident’s house allegedly with a glass bottle initially threatening to harm himself”.
Police tried to ‘engage’ with the man, the court heard.
“He was heavily intoxicated and aggressive and he kept telling police to f*** off. The defendant refused to engage with police and denied saying he wanted to harm himself. He kept shouting and swearing,” the prosecutor said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Then he said: ‘Take that body armour off and fight me. I am a warrior’. The defendant was instructed to put his top on. He kept ignoring police instructions.
"The defendant was warned about his shouting and language, there were children and families asleep and residents were out stating they wanted him gone as they were trying to sleep and had work in the morning. He was escorted to the police vehicle but still refused to give his address or name and continued to be aggressive and shout in the police vehicle. He refused to give any details instead stating he was ‘a dragon’.”
McKenna was given a two-month jail term, suspended for two years.