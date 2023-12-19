An 18-year-old Trillick woman, who was spotted driving at 100mph down the M1 near Lurgan, has been given a driving ban.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mya Williamson, aged 18, from Bodoney Road, Omagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding while a Restricted driver.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on September 28 this year at 10.23pm, police were patrolling the M1 motorway and detected a Ford Focus travelling west passed junction 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “The Ford Focus has an R plate in the rear window. It passed the unmarked police vehicle and accelerated to 98mph before continuing at a speed above 90mph for 26 seconds. The Ford Focus then accelerated to 100mph for nine seconds before dropping the speed back to 70mph while stuck behind another vehicle in lane two.

"The Ford Focus again accelerated back to speeds between 95 to 100mph for 80 seconds before being pulled over by police. The driver identified herself, was cautioned and made no reply.”

Williamson’s barrister Conor Lunney handed a reference from her employer to District Judge Francis Rafferty.

He told the court: “She lives fairly rurally in the Trillick area of Co Tyrone and she works part time in the Manor House which is in Irvinestown which is a car journey away and public transport isn’t great in that part of the world. She is also a part time student at a college in Enniskillen studying tourism and travel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lunney said that on the day in question his client was on her way back from Belfast.

“She had got a call from the Manor House to say that a wedding was taking place. She was late. It was a deliberate attempt to try and get there in time. She knows she must face the full course of the law. Your Worship won’t be impressed by the speeds she reached. To her credit, she has attended at court and takes the matter extremely seriously. She is with her father. She is a probationary driver."

Mr Lunney added that it was inevitable the defendant will lose her job at the Manor House as the shift patterns she works require her to leave at 1am on weekdays and 3am after weddings and functions.

“She also won’t be able to get to Enniskillen. Also she is a very talented sportswoman, she plays Gaelic football. It is more than a hobby and she is required to train on a number of nights per week throughout the winter and going into the summer months and the loss of a licence will have an inevitable, harmful effect on her ability to take part in that hobby which she excels at.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously the imposition of six points could put her back to the start again,” said Mr Lunney, asking that the district judge impose something slightly less than the six points or a shorter disqualification as she may then be able to hold on to her job.