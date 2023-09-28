A District Judge told the solicitor of a 43-year-old businessman, who failed to comply with Probation Service after he was convicted of harassment and persistent improper use of telecommunications: “He seems to think that things run to his tune as opposed to the other way around.”

Krzysztof Wdowiak, aged 43, of Glebe Hill Road, Tandragee, Co Armagh, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of two breaches of a Community based order.

Having been convicted of harassment aggravated by domestic abuse and persistent improper use of electronic communications to cause anxiety aggravated by domestic abuse in July, Wdowiak was made the subject of a two-year Probation Order requiring him to comply with instructions of and keep in touch with his Probation Officer as well as actively participate in any work programmes. He was also banned from developing any intimate relationships without first notifying his Probation Officer.

However the defendant was accused of failing to comply with the Probation Order by not attending two prearranged appointments nor attending his induction interview for which an interpreter had been arranged. He further reported that he wanted his Probation Order returned to court.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “This man was given a Probation Order as a direct alternative to custody. He missed two appointments where an interpreter turned up. He then turned up Probation Service demanding an appointment on a Saturday or Sunday.

"He seems to think that things run to his tune as opposed to the other way around. He has said he will do community service at the weekends so that’s what he will do.”

Wdowiak’s solicitor said: “Unfortunately this dovetailed with his business taking off again. He has bought new premises. He is in the meat export and import business and has a herd of cows now in Tandragee and he is also doing tarmacking. He tells me he works 5am to 9pm so there is no doubting his work ethic.”

The District Judge ordered the defendant to do 120 hours community service concurrent in respect of each of the two charges.