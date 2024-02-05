Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Thomas Gilpin, aged 46, from Tamnaghmore Road, Tandragee, appeared before the court on Friday, February 2, charged with assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm on January 7 this year, common assault on a woman on the same date, criminal damage of a mop and a flower pot on the same date and using a mop as an offensive weapon with intent also on the same date.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

When the charges were read to Gilpin at the court who said he understood them. A PSNI officer said she could connect the defendant to the charges.

A prosecutor said there is a request for further information which is due back on February 7.