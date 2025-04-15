Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a suspicious male in the Tandragee area to come forward.

They said the person on Mill Street at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, April 14.

He is described as being in his late 50s and was wearing a black bottoms, a black hoodie with a body warmer over the top, white trainers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who saw this person or noted any suspicious behaviour by him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1905-14/04/25.