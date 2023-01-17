A taser was used by the PSNI during the arrest of man on suspicion of possessing a gun or ammunition in Lurgan on Monday.

The arrest was made in Princess Street in Lurgan, close to Lord Lurgan Park where the body of 39-year-old Shane Whitla was found last Thursday evening.

-

Advertisement

Princess Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

Advertisement

-

There is no suggestion that this arrest is linked to the murder of Mr Whitla.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 50 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition in the Princes Street area of Lurgan on Monday January 16th. He remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Specially trained firearm officers attended the incident and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed to prevent harm to the person and officers. As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.”