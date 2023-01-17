The arrest was made in Princess Street in Lurgan, close to Lord Lurgan Park where the body of 39-year-old Shane Whitla was found last Thursday evening.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
There is no suggestion that this arrest is linked to the murder of Mr Whitla.
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 50 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition in the Princes Street area of Lurgan on Monday January 16th. He remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.
"Specially trained firearm officers attended the incident and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed to prevent harm to the person and officers. As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.”
A Conducted Energy Device (CED) is commonly known as a taser.