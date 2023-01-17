Register
Taser used by PSNI during arrest of man on suspicion of possessing a gun in Lurgan on Monday

A taser was used by the PSNI during the arrest of man on suspicion of possessing a gun or ammunition in Lurgan on Monday.

By Carmel Robinson
6 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:13am

The arrest was made in Princess Street in Lurgan, close to Lord Lurgan Park where the body of 39-year-old Shane Whitla was found last Thursday evening.

Princess Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

There is no suggestion that this arrest is linked to the murder of Mr Whitla.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 50 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition in the Princes Street area of Lurgan on Monday January 16th. He remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Specially trained firearm officers attended the incident and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed to prevent harm to the person and officers. As is normal procedure the Police Ombudsman has been informed of the incident.”

A Conducted Energy Device (CED) is commonly known as a taser.