Teacher ends up in court following three-vehicle crash outside Cookstown

Catriona O’Neill (48), of Annaghmore Road, Cookstown, was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy and given five penalty points on a charge of driving without due care and attention.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan heard the collision happened between the Drummeny Road and Battery Road, Cookstown, on November 11, 2020.
Prosecuting counsel said police were tasked to the collision and on arrival spoke to people who reported minor injuries.
The lawyer said the defendant said she had been trying to turn right into a minor road and at the last minute noticed oncoming traffic and there was a collision.
Admittng the offence, a lawyer said the defendant is a teacher who was travelling to work.
She claimed an independent witness reported the injured party “was flying.”
The lawyer added the incident happened over two years ago and had caused the defendant much anxiety and stress.