Teacher hit speed of 104mph

A teacher caught speeding at 104mph has been given six penalty points and fined £250.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Sarah McCullagh (42), of Forthaven in Ballyrobert near Ballyclare, was detected on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at 9.10am on September 24.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been teaching for a number of years.

District Judge Amanda Brady told the defendant she hoped the detection had been a "learning experience".