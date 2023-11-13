Teacher hit speed of 104mph
A teacher caught speeding at 104mph has been given six penalty points and fined £250.
Sarah McCullagh (42), of Forthaven in Ballyrobert near Ballyclare, was detected on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - at 9.10am on September 24.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has been teaching for a number of years.
District Judge Amanda Brady told the defendant she hoped the detection had been a "learning experience".