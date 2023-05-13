Register
Technical officers defuse ‘viable’ pipe bomb type device in Newtownards alert

A viable pipe bomb was defused during a security operation in Newtownards last night (Friday)

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2023, 12:36 BST

The device was discovered at the front of a property in the Ardmillan Crescent area shortly before 11pm.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Officers attended the scene and a cordon was put in place. A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes while ATO made the device safe.

“The device, which has since been confirmed as viable, was successfully defused by ATO. A cordon remained in place until the early hours of Saturday morning and residents who were evacuated have since been allowed to return home.

ATO operation (file image).ATO operation (file image).
ATO operation (file image).

“We are working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding what happened, and also identify who is responsible for this extremely reckless act.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information which can lead us to those responsible to please call us on 101, and quote reference number 2365 of 12/05/23.”

A report can also be submitted to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org