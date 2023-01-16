A teenage boy was cautioned by police following a collision involving a horse and cart in Glengormley at the weekend.

Detailing the incident, which occurred on Saturday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a horse with a cart, on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey shortly before 1.45pm on January 14.

"It was reported that a horse, with a male on the cart, lost control, causing damage to two vehicles, with one woman reporting minor injuries.

"One boy, aged 16, was cautioned for failure to stop and remain at the scene of a road traffic collision and being in charge of a horse drawn vehicle without due care and attention/without reasonable consideration."

Police are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council added: “Council is liaising with the PSNI in relation to an incident involving a horse in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley on January 14.”

