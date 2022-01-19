The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses following the attack on Saturday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that on Saturday 15 January 2022 at approximately 3pm a 13-year-old male was assaulted by a group of approximately four to five teenage males within the vicinity of Craigavon Ski Centre and the surrounding walking paths.

“These males are reported to have been wearing black tracksuits one of whom was wearing distinctive bright yellow trainers.

Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre near Lurgan Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Enquires are on-going and anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 680 of 16/01/2022.”

-

-