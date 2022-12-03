Police are investigating a report that a teenage girl was assaulted by a man armed with a bat in Portadown last night (Friday, December 2).

The assault is said to have happened in the Obins Street area of the town.

Police are now urging anyone who was in the area and especially those who may have any mobile phone images, video or dashcam footage which may be relevant to the incident, to come forward to assist with their investigations.

PSNI Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly after 9.15pm, officers attended Obins Street after it was reported that a teenage girl had been assaulted by a man armed with a bat.

Obins Street in Portadown, where the assault is reported to have taken place. Picture: Google

"One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.”

If anyone who was in the Obins Street area of the town believes they can help with inquiries into the incident they should contact police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 1855 02/12/22.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the police non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/