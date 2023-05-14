Register
Teenage girl sexually assaulted after being forced into car at Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was forced into a car in Newtownabbey and sexually assaulted on Saturday (May 13) afternoon.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report that at around 2pm, a teenage girl was approached by three men in a dark-coloured vehicle outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey.

“One of the men exited the car and forced the girl inside the vehicle against her will. While the car made its way towards Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted.

“The car stopped within the vicinity of the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out. She then raised the alarm for help. A full investigation is underway and we are keen to hear from anyone that could help with our enquiries.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone who noticed or has dash-cam footage of a dark-coloured car, that was travelling along the Shore Road towards York Street and onto Royal Avenue between 2pm and 2.30pm. The car may also have had tinted windows.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1104 of 13/05/23.”

A report can also be submitted to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org