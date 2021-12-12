Teenage girls robbed at knife point at Ballymena bus stop

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the robbery in the Ballymoney Road area of the town yesterday (Saturday).

They have appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 5.40pm, it was reported that two 15-year-old girls were approached at a bus stop in the area by a man armed with a knife who demanded money from them.

Ballymoney Road, Ballymena. Picture: Google.

“The male made off with a small sum of cash on foot, with the girls left uninjured but badly shaken.

“The male is described as being aged in his 40s, of heavy build, 5”6’ in height, with balding dark, brown hair and stubble around his face.

“He was reportedly wearing a dark, blue woolly jumper and blue denim jeans.

“The man is reported to have spoken with a local accent.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 1473 11/12/21.