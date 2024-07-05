Teenage motorist had to climb over central console and use passenger door to get out of defective car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage motorist had to climb over the inside c onsole of his car because he could not open the driver's door, Dungannon Magistrate Court has heard.

Drew Derby, aged 19, from Rockbrook Road, Magherafelt, was fined £340 with a £15 offender's levy for using the vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that police on March 24 this year police were on mobile patrol at Moneymore Road, Cookstown, when they saw a car with “a large amount of black smoke” coming from its exhaust.

Prosecuting counsel said police believed the car had been travelling at excess speed but did not have anything to check the speed it was doing.

The lawyer said the car was stopped and Derby was asked what speed he was doing and replied that he did not know because the speedometer was not working.

When asked to get out of the vehicle, the defendant had to climb over the central console and use the passenger door as the driver’s door would not open.

The prosecutor went on to list a number of defects found when the vehicle was inspected.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant worked as a tyre fitter and had put the car through the MoT and it passed.

Mr Atherton said Derby is a hard-working young man and was carrying out repairs to the vehicle.

District Judge Peter Magill questioned how the vehicle could have got through an MoT given its condition.