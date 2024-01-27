Teenage stalking victim still feels 'terrified' on leaving her work premises, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Stanley Boyd, aged 56, from Lisbeg Road, Ballygawley, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service.

He admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which amounted to stalking the 19-year-old between December 14 and February 2 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referring to a victim impact statement, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Boyd the injured party should not have been subjected to this type of behaviour.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Mr Ranaghan also put in place a two-year restraining order and warned the defendant that if he breached it in any way he would be sent to prison for eight months.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that the complainant reported at the local police station that she was being stalked by a man driving a silver jeep who regularly parked outside her place of work and caused her to be fearful.

Prosecuting counsel said Boyd had also posted messages to the injured party's Facebook page, such as 'Goodnight xxx'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was interviewed by police and made no comment, the lawyer added.

A defence lawyer described it as a "very serious offence" and said the defendant believed he was just being friendly when he sent messages to the injured party and apologised for that.

The lawyer said Boyd would also say that his parking in the street was not as sinister as made out as he often used the bank.

He said the defendant is a single man with no children and lived alone after suffering the loss of his parents over the last four years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said there had been no further contact with the injured party and he "has learned his lesson”.

Reading from the victim impact statement, Judge Ranaghan said the victim still feels to this day fear when she leaves her work premises.