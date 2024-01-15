A South Derry teenager spotted riding a motorcycle with no helmet near Castledawson, has been fined a total of £550 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Cormac McGuigan, aged 19, from Largy Road, Portglenone, was also handed six penalty points.

He admitted failing to wear protective headgear, having no insurance, no licence, failing to display 'L' plates, having no vehicle excise licence, and no vehicle test certificate at Hillhead Road, Castledawson on May 23 last year.

Admitting the offence Stephen Atherton explained that the defendant instructed that he did not know that the machine needed to be insured.

Mr Atherton said the defendant worked for a peat factory in Moneyglass and his licence is essential.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the defendant had put himself at risk by not wearing a helmet, and "even I know that 125 Kawasaki must have insurance."