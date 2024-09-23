Police investigating a report of criminal damage to train carriages at Downpatrick and County Down Railway museum in Downpatrick on Friday (September 20), have cautioned a teenage boy.

In a statement, the PSNI said the boy, aged 16, was cautioned on Monday (September 23) for criminal damage. Police added: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other suspects and we would reiterate our appeal for information and ask anyone who can assist to contact police on 101 and quote reference 642 of 21/09/24.