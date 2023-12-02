Teenager charged after petrol bombs are thrown at police in Carrickfergus
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are investigating an incident in Davys Street in the town the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police said officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.
Both missed and no injuries or damage was caused.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police and is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday, December 29.
" As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
The spokesperson added: “Officers continue to work to identify those involved in the incident and would ask anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, which could assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.”
Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson condemned the incident, which he described as “deeply concerning”.
"Thankfully it did not result in any injuries,” he said.
“I urge anyone who has information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”