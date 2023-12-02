Teenager charged after petrol bombs are thrown at police in Carrickfergus

A 15-year-old boy has been charged to appear in court after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Carrickfergus.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating an incident in Davys Street in the town the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.

Both missed and no injuries or damage was caused.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davys Street in Carrickfergus. Picture: Google

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police and is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday, December 29.

" As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers continue to work to identify those involved in the incident and would ask anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, which could assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.”

Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson condemned the incident, which he described as “deeply concerning”.

"Thankfully it did not result in any injuries,” he said.