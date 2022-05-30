Loading...

Teenager charged with possessing offensive weapon after incident involving youths in Craigavon

A teenager has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon after an incident involving youths in Craigavon on Saturday night.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 11:15 am

It is understood police attended Tullygally shops and Aldervale flats regarding incidents involving youths.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A teenage male has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 30.

“As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI

“A second teenage male has been released on bail pending further enquiries and a female, also aged in her teens, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.”

