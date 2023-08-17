Teenager detected travelling at 104mph was ‘trying to get past his father’

A young motorist caught doing 104mph on Glenshane Road, Maghera, was fined £150 and handed six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Matthew Maguire, (19), from Drummuck Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy arising out of the incident on January 29 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the court a VW Golf was detected travelling at 104mph at approximately 12.30pm.

The lawyer said the speed was 44mph in excess of the 60mph limit for the roadway, and because of the speed it was not suitable for a fixed penalty.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant had been coming from church and was trying to get past his father before the overtaking lines finished.

Mr Faloon said the defendant worked as an accounting technician and needed his driving licence to get to work in Belfast.