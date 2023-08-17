Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Teenager detected travelling at 104mph was ‘trying to get past his father’

A young motorist caught doing 104mph on Glenshane Road, Maghera, was fined £150 and handed six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

Matthew Maguire, (19), from Drummuck Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy arising out of the incident on January 29 last.

Prosecuting counsel told the court a VW Golf was detected travelling at 104mph at approximately 12.30pm.

The lawyer said the speed was 44mph in excess of the 60mph limit for the roadway, and because of the speed it was not suitable for a fixed penalty.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/in-pictures-fun-and-laughter-co...

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant had been coming from church and was trying to get past his father before the overtaking lines finished.

Mr Faloon said the defendant worked as an accounting technician and needed his driving licence to get to work in Belfast.

"He is extremely sorry for his speed and has learned his lesson,” he added.